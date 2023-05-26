2023 Montgomery-Preble County Pond Clinic scheduled

BROOKVILLE — The Preble-Montgomery County Pond Clinic is quickly approaching, and the public is invited!

All are welcome at this free event, whether currently managing, planning on constructing, or simply interested in learning more about ponds.

Alex Ress of Jones Fish Farms will discuss stocking, vegetation control, and aeration, and Stefan Bridenbaugh of Montgomery SWCD will review construction, repairs, and maintenance. Information about liabilities associated with pond ownership will also be provided.

The Pond Clinic will be held on Thursday, June 8, at Unger Farm on 4781 Crawford Toms Run Road, Brookville. A free picnic-style meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. The program will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude around 8 p.m.

Attendees are invited to bring the whole family, and be sure to pack lawn chairs.

RSVP by calling Montgomery SWCD at 937-854-7645.