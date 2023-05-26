Suspects arrested in theft case

Holloway

MONROE TOWNSHIP — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office has charged two subjects related to a recent theft investigation.

On Friday, May 12, Monroe Township officials reported their township building had been forcibly entered and several items had been taken, including an ATV and tools, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.

The case was assigned to a detective and through his investigation, a tip was received on a possible suspect.

On Saturday, May 19, a male suspect was located by Middletown Police, still in possession of the ATV. During the course of the investigation, property taken from the building was located in a pawn shop and with the suspect.

Detectives have charged two people related to this case in Eaton Municipal Court. They are Cameron Holloway, 22, of West Alexandria, and Madison Evans, 22, of Germantown.

Both Holloway and Evans are charged with breaking and entering, a 5th degree felony and two counts of theft, 5th degree felonies.

Holloway remains in the Preble County Jail at press time. Evans was in the Montgomery County Jail, awaiting transport to Preble County, at press time.