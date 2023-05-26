Student notes

Cumberlands President’s List

In recognition of academic performance, the Office of Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced the students named to the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List, students must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours (a full course load), maintain a minimum term GPA of 4.0, receive an “A” grade in UC Engage, and be in good academic standing.

The following area students were named to the President’s List at Cumberlands for Spring 2023: Erika Wilkinson of Eaton and Ceridwyn Salyers of Eaton.

Benjamin Hemming

Capital University has announced Benjamin Hemming, of Brookville, was named to the President’s List for the spring 2023 semester. To be named to the President’s List, students must have achieved a grade point average of at least 3.85.

Peter Brand

Capital University has announced Peter Brand, Brookville, was named to the Provost’s List for the spring 2023 semester. To be named to the Provost’s List, full-time, degree-seeking students must have achieved a grade point average of 3.70 to 3.849.