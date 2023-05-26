Eaton alum to perform with EACB

EATON — Eaton High School alumna and piano soloist Laura Mitchell Atkins, class of ’94, will perform in concert with the Eaton Area Community Band on Sunday, June 11, at 4 p.m.

The concert will be in the Performing Arts Center, 600 Hillcrest Drive.

A graduate of Wheaton College, Atkins is an accomplished pianist with many solo performances to her credit. She currently maintains a piano studio in Centerville. This will be her second appearance with the Community Band. Together they will perform the first movement from the Rachmaninoff 2nd Piano Concerto.

Atkins will play several other solo selections, and the band will present several of their own feature pieces, including a medley of familiar songs from Carmen, the opera which has been dubbed “opera for people who hate opera.”