Comic Con set for weekend

EATON — Comic Conners assemble! We are once again kicking off our annual Summer Reading Challenge with this epic, free, fifth-annual event. Join us for a day full of family fun and pop culture excitement on Saturday, June 3, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Star Theatre, located at 310 North Barron Street in Eaton (the old Eaton High School, directly across the street from the Eaton Branch Library.)

Brush up on your comic books, movies, television, and pop culture as fans of all ages compete in the cosplay contest, submit original artwork for the Community Art Display, play games, take pictures with Star Wars characters, and more. Preble County Comic Con is free for all attendees.

“We are thrilled to host our fifth annual Preble County Comic Con to kick off this year’s Summer Reading Challenge: All Together Now,” said Sarah Tozier, Eaton Branch Library Manager and Youth Services Manager. “We’ll highlight local artists and vendors and introduce some yummy food trucks to the area. The community will also have the chance to sign up for our Summer Reading Challenge and explore what Preble County has to offer in the world of pop culture.”

This year’s Comic Con welcomes some new and returning vendors, including Seven Finn Designs, Mike and Mimi’s Collectibles, Dark Crescent Studio, Jim and Dan Comics, Preble Arts, Household Heroes, Dug McUgly Art, Gavin Otteson Art, I’dEmbroider That, and What Smells Scent Company. There will also be tabletop gaming with Darkhold Games, food from Cloudy Days Specialty Cotton Candy and DC’s Burgers and More, cosplay contests, community art displays, games, and more. Making an appearance is the 501st Legion, a worldwide Star Wars costuming organization comprised of Star Wars fans who wear replica costumes of Imperial Stormtrooper armor, Sith Lords, bounty hunters and other characters from the Star Wars universe.

The Comic Con will feature a cosplay contest with winners chosen from two age groups: 0-13 years and 14 years and older. Pre-registration is available at the Eaton Branch Library or your local PCDL branch. Costumes from all genres are acceptable, as are original characters. Only handmade or hand-assembled costumes will be allowed. Pre-styled accessories like wigs, shoes, and props are permitted, but the library strongly encourages handmade accessories. All contestants are encouraged to bring a reference photo or drawing of their character for the judges. Weapons and other dangerous items are prohibited, and all costumes must follow the library’s code of conduct (no nudity or offensive language).

Kids, teens, and adults are also invited to submit fan art for our Community Art Gallery during Comic Con. Fanart from all genres, including anime, books, movies, or TV shows, are acceptable. Each piece of art must be library appropriate. All ages are welcome to submit, and art must be submitted to the Eaton Branch Library for approval by May 31. Artists can pick up their creations beginning on Monday, June 5.

Tag your photos and videos online with #PCCC2023 to share this year’s Comic Con experience. For more information about Preble County Comic Con, visit the PCDL website at preblelibrary.org/con.