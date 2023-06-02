MVRPC selects administrating company

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission selected the administrator for the electric vehicle charging station, similar to the Tesla charging station at the Meijer store in Englewood, that will be installed in Brookville. Terry Baver | The Register-Herald

BROOKVILLE — City manager Sonja Keaton informed council The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission recently selected Michael Baker International, of Columbus, Ohio, to administer the electric vehicle charging station projects that were approved last December.

The city of Brookville plans to have a two-vehicle charging station installed in the parking lot in front of the city’s service garage located off Arlington Road.

Keaton said she learned at a recent kick-off session for the project the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) adopted new minimum requirements in February that went into effect in March.

“The language was modified to clarify that any time charging stations are installed there is a required minimum of four ports for each station,” Keaton said.

Keaton indicated, however, that won’t be the case for the charging station to be installed in the city.

“I learned that Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission reached out to the Federal Highway Administration to get clarity because these projects were approved last year and we don’t have to move ahead with the four-port stations,” Keaton said.

“Ours is actually going to be a single-level, two-charger with two ports, one port on either side,” Keaton continued.

Keaton said the construction of the city’s vehicle charging station will begin next April.

In other matters, Keaton told council the city received 305 “Developing Brookville’s” blueprint surveys from residents.

“The surveys are now at Wright State University being analyzed as part of the AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) grant we received last spring,” Keaton said.

The surveys, once analyzed by WSU, will be used to help city officials shape the future of the city.

Keaton indicated the city applied for and was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Dayton Foundation’s Del Mar Healthcare fund for the project.

Keaton added the city received $5,000 to “begin the assessment stage of the AARP Livable Age Friendly Communities multi-year planning effort.”

“The community survey touches on some of the eight domains of AARP’s livability framework,” Keaton said.

Keaton indicated the survey consists of questions on housing and economic development, mobility, parks and recreation, utilities and public safety.

Keaton said the survey also contains general questions.

Keaton said once the surveys are analyzed, further study of the proposed plan will take place this fall.

AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that works to address the needs and interests of middle-aged and elderly people in the United States.

AARP membership is open to all persons age 50 or older, whether working or retired

