Parks made the news over the years

The first issue in June 1933 of the Brookville Star reported that there were no Memorial Day fatalities. In those days, the fatalities came mostly from fireworks, not autos, although during that same month Ray Glander was hurt when he accepted a ride on the running board of a car which turned over on top of him.

Through the years, area parks were important. In June 1933, former employees of the I. C. & E. traction line held a reunion at Golden Gate Park. This was ironic; had Elgin Weaver agreed to sell the land to the traction line for a park, it would have been sold for other uses by then, as Forest Park and others were.

In 1973, Helen Hill asked the city to return the land on Market Street that she had donated since it was not being used for the park she had specified. The council said it could not dispose of city-owned land without a vote, citing the earlier legal decision concerning Golden Gate.

By 1998, the Wolf Creek Bike Trail was paved, and 3,000 bicyclists were expected in the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure. Golden Gate Park needed more parking spaces.

In June 2022, the city received an anonymous donation of $12,400 to improve parks, and Ryan Clemmons of Boy Scout Troop 47 installed a GaGa pit at Westbrook Park as his Eagle Scout project.

As usual, finances were newsworthy. In 1933, the state legislature empowered courts to restrain farm foreclosures if the owners were paying current taxes and mortgage interest. County tax money to the school board was paid but tied up in bank closures.

In 1922, the Brookville council pondered how to secure money for street repair, and Perry Township trustees discussed the millage of the fire levy to be placed on the November ballot.

In 1948, a recount of May primary ballots gave the state senator’s seat to William Tyrell by 30 votes.

Some prices seemed low by today’s standards; in 1973, the LK restaurant advertised a Father’s Day dinner for $2.50.

Brookville was growing. In 1948, the village needed a call system for its lone police officer. Telephone operators activated a red light on the building when they received a call at night, and officials considered installing a distinctive siren for operators to activate when receiving daytime calls for police assistance.

General Telephone promised dial service by 1950 in Englewood, Liberty and Trotwood and other improvements for other towns in the area.

In 1973, the Brookville Historical Society started a fund-raiser to save the Spitler House, and in 1998, Brookville Air Park celebrated its 50th anniversary.

In 2022 Brookville Fire Chief Ron Fletcher reminded residents that the tornado sirens only warned people who were outside, and people inside needed a weather alert.

People made news. In 1933, Jimmie Wolf pitched a shutout for the Clayton Whites ball team at Golden Gate Park.

In 1948 a former Johnsville-New Lebanon High School physics teacher was acquitted of charges he had received stolen property and helped a ring of his students steal auto parts. And a strong bar and lock and a small window foiled a burglar attempting to break into Reboulet’s store.

The weather apparently was routine, except for flash floods after heavy rains in 1973 and a tree toppled onto a car in 1998.

The Brookville Star and the community suffered a loss in June 1998 when owner and publisher Joe Gordon died. He had bought the paper in 1969. His wife Jeanie continued as owner.