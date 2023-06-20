Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Tangeman Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Tangeman

SOMERVILLE — Ralph and Sharon Tangeman of Camden-West Elkton Road in Somerville will celebrate their 45th anniversary on June 23, 2023.

Sharon Olander and Ralph Tangeman both grew up in East Dayton, in different neighborhoods. Sharon graduated from Wilbur Wright H.S. in 1974; Ralph attended Chaminade for two years and then graduated from Belmont High School in 1973.

They met in the summer of 1976 and after the birth of their son Chris in February 1978 they decided to marry. They were married June 23, 1978, in downtown Dayton. A reception was held that evening in Dayton. In 1980 they had another child, Karyn.

Ralph worked hard for a couple ink companies (Precision Colors and Braden Sutphin,) retiring in 2012. Sharon had a variety of jobs and went to school part time, graduating with a Bachelor’s in Education in 1993. She taught in Kettering for 24 years and retired in 2017.

Ralph and Sharon’s children have grown the family. Chris is married to Casey and they live in Camden. They have Kylee, Kole, Jetta and Braelyn. Karyn is married to Keith Honigford and they live in Swansboro, North Carolina. They have Sammy, Bailey and Rylin. In addition to seven grandkids the couple has two great-grandkids, Brody Ritter and Myla Monebrake.

The couple will observe their anniversary with a weekend getaway in Meigs County.