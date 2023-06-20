COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik announced on Friday, June 16, the state will award $114 million in grant awards to support 70 critical water infrastructure projects in 58 counties.

Among those projects are three in local communities: Lewisburg, Eaton and Brookville.

The Village of Lewisburg will receive a $1.5 million grant for upgrades to their wastewater treatment plant. Constructed in 2000, some components of the plant are deteriorating, and updates are needed to meet increasing demand resulting from a new factory by Royal Canin North America. Upgrades will be made to address anticipated factory waste. The project will impact 1,791 people.

The City of Eaton will receive a $105,000 grant to replace several underground wells serving raw water to water treatment plants. The top priority well was installed in the 1960s and is nearing the end of its useful life. Water production on this pump is steadily declining and the motor recently failed. The project will benefit 8,375 people.

The City of Brookville will receive a $1,007,065 grant for its Wolf Creek Street waterline replacement project. The circa 1950s and 1960s cast iron waterline from Western Ave. to Arlington Rd. will be replaced with larger 8-inch and 10-inch lines. The replacement will improve fire protection and create reliable delivery of drinking water to residents and businesses. The project will benefit 3,000 people.

The grants are part of the fourth round of the Ohio BUILDS (Broadband, Utilities, and Infrastructure for Local Development Success) water infrastructure program. Since its establishment, the program has provided a more than $360 million to support 253 local water projects impacting every county in the state, according to officials.

“Ohio is the heart of opportunity, and for our state to continue to thrive, we must ensure that more communities have steady access to reliable, clean water,” said Governor DeWine. “My administration is committed to supporting as many local communities as possible with water projects that will improve quality of life and give residents more opportunities to live up to their God-given potential.”

According to a press release, the grants will help reduce or eliminate the local financial burden associated with critical infrastructure needs such as new water distribution systems, waterline extensions, water tower replacements, and new pipes and water mains. Grants will also fund projects to replace sanitary sewer systems, prevent sewer system backups, and extend sewer lines to allow for economic growth.

“Good infrastructure is vital for economic development and quality of life,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “With these additional projects, we’re able to expand our infrastructure to support development for businesses and housing for Ohioans.”

“At Development, we’re working to build strong communities so that when people come to our state, we have the infrastructure and amenities to support them,” said Mihalik. “We’re grateful to the Ohio legislature for additional funding to make these critical investments and help prepare our communities for continued growth.”

