“Souper” Supper

Souper Supper at New Hope Church is scheduled for Saturday, June 24, from 4-6 p.m. On the menu is Lasagna, garlic bread, salads, desserts and drinks. New Hooe Church is located at 5367 U.S. 35 West, Eaton. Church phone: 937-456-2211. Cost is free-will offering.

Vacation Bible School in Camden

The First Southern Baptist Church in Camden welcomes kids ages 5 years old through those who have completed 5th grade to “Twist & Turns” VBS 2023 . It will run June 25-30 from 6-8:30 p.m. Registration can be completed at www.camdencornerofhope.com or contact Associate Pastor [email protected].

VBS at Eaton COC

The Church of Christ at 725 U.S. 35 East, Eaton invites children ages 4 to 12 to a one-day VBS event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. The theme is “Proclamation Safari Park.” Lunch and dinner will be provided. Register online by June 30 at www.eatonchurchofchrist.com.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.