Northside Chapel hosting VBS

Northside Chapel at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden welcomes kids in grades kindergarten through 6th grade to “Jesus is my Super Hero” for Vacation Bible School this year. It will run July 10-14, from 6-8 p.m. Attendees should arrive 15 minutes early the first day, to register.

VBS at Eaton COC

The Church of Christ at 725 U.S. 35 East, Eaton invites children ages 4 to 12 to a one-day VBS event from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. The theme is “Proclamation Safari Park.” Lunch and dinner will be provided. Register online by June 30 at www.eatonchurchofchrist.com.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.