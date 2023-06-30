The improved siding in Campbellstown is part of an overall strategy that began in 2017 to build longer, crossing-free places to accommodate trains to meet on this primarily single-track segment of the NS network. The line between Muncie and Cincinnati, where this project is situated, sees as many as 25 trains per day. Submitted | Norfolk Southern Railway The improved siding in Campbellstown is part of an overall strategy that began in 2017 to build longer, crossing-free places to accommodate trains to meet on this primarily single-track segment of the NS network. The line between Muncie and Cincinnati, where this project is situated, sees as many as 25 trains per day. Submitted | Norfolk Southern Railway

CAMPBELLSTOWN — Norfolk Southern Railway recently released information regarding the railroad siding extension project completed at the Campbellstown crossing in Jackson Township.

Every year, Norfolk Southern Railway conducts infrastructure improvements across its 22-state network, “investing in infrastructure that is built to last across the communities it serves,” NS officials said in a press release last week.

“On the heels of completing two crossing-free siding extension projects in both Montpelier, Indiana and Sidney, Indiana, NS completed its latest siding extension upgrade in Campbellstown, on May 30,” the release noted.

Railroad sidings are stretches of parallel track which allow trains to park while other trains pass along the main line.

“This upgrade extends the existing siding between Toby and Crawfordville roads to 15,000 feet, which will help move trains more efficiently through the area,” NS officials said. “The expansion also provides a crossing-free location, increasing capacity for train meets and offering a dedicated space for holding trains, allowing for smoother traffic flow.”

“I am excited to announce the completion of the new railroad siding extension project in Campbellstown. This project represents Norfolk Southern Railway’s commitment to improving transportation infrastructure in the area,” said Ed Boyle, Norfolk Southern Vice President of Engineering. “The extension will enhance the efficiency and capacity of our rail system, enabling us to better serve our customers and support the various industries in the area. This expansion is a testament to our dedication to fostering long-term partnerships with the community.”

The improved siding is part of an overall strategy that began in 2017 to build longer, crossing-free places to accommodate trains to meet on this primarily single-track segment of the NS network. The line between Muncie and Cincinnati, where this project is situated, sees as many as 25 trains per day.

Other enhancements include installation of power turnouts at each end of the extended siding, swapping siding to eliminate two sets of reverse curves, and new track construction.

NS reached an agreement with the Preble County Commissioners to close three crossings (Conley Road, Oxford-Gettysburg Road and Daily Road) in conjunction with the reconfiguration.

Under the agreement, NS will assist in upgrading Toby Road to serve as an alternate route for north-south traffic. The project will also remove the siding through the Crawfordsville-Campbellstown and Florence-Campbellstown Road crossings.