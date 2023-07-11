Chamber hosting Agriculture Outlook Luncheon

EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce will host an Agriculture Outlook Luncheon on Tuesday, Aug. 8, from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Preble County Fairgrounds Expo Center.

Keynote speaker for the luncheon will be Barry Ward, Director of the OSU Extension Income Tax School Program and Leader of Production Business Management. Ward will provide an agriculture outlook for 2024, discuss land values and taxation, and take questions from attendees. Ward’s areas of expertise include land and crop economics, ag use valuation and taxation, crop and livestock enterprise budgeting, and providing tax education on critical issues for Ohio’s agricultural community.

“More than 70 percent of Preble County’s total land area is rural cropland so understanding the 2024 agricultural outlook, land valuation and taxes is critical to a large portion of our residents and business owners,” explained Chamber Executive Director Karen Moss. “The Chamber is pleased to partner with our sponsors Somerville Bank, Reid Health and the Preble County Agricultural Society to bring important topics to our ag community and to highlight how important agriculture is to Preble County’s economic vitality.”

“In addition to celebrating the impact of agriculture on our local economy, this event will focus on current issues facing the agriculture industry and include an opportunity for Q&A,” said Rachael Vonderhaar, chair of the luncheon committee.

“We are proud to be a sponsor of the Agricultural Outlook Luncheon,” said Pete Ferriell of Somerville Bank. “We continue to support local farmers and agri-businesses. Having four ag loan officers with a combined 150 years of lending experience, Somerville Bank is committed to being your local, loyal, and lifetime bank by assisting customers in making the best possible business decisions.”

Tickets for the Agriculture Outlook Luncheon will be $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight. To register, visit www.preblecountyohio.com/events/details/preble-county-agriculture-outlook-luncheon-270 or call the Chamber of Commerce at 937-456-4949. Deadline to register for the luncheon is Friday, July 21.