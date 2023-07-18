Monday, July 10
Chad Eric Talley Jr., 30, Eaton, supervisor and Kara Yvonne Tims, 24, Eaton, robot operator.
Zachary Michael Brubaker, 18, Eaton, farmer and Lexie Belle Cottrell, 18, Bradford, homemaker.
Tuesday, July 11
Stephen Joseph Slamka, 73, Camden, retired and Joyce Ann Laffayette, 63, Camden, retired.
Friday, July 14
Nathaniel Tyler Isaacs, 37, Camden, cook and Destiny Dawn Ring, 35, Camden, homemaker.
Nicholas Howard Turner, 37, Camden, machinist and July Lynn Fox, 39, Camden, Registered Nurse.