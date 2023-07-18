COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine last week announced the future locations of 27 new electric vehicle (EV) charging stations that will be installed along Ohio interstates, making Ohio the first state in the nation to announce charging station sites that will be developed as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program.

Pilot Travel Center on Interstate 70 at U.S. 127 (Exit 10) will be funded with $656,177 for and EVGo/Delta Electronic charging station.

“This is an exciting time for Ohio as we continue to lead the charge in electric mobility,” said Governor DeWine. “As more Ohioans purchase EVs, this statewide network of chargers will ensure that our transportation infrastructure is prepared to accommodate these drivers, as well as visitors who travel to Ohio to see all that our great state has to offer.”

During a news conference with Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks, DriveOhio Executive Director Preeti Choudhary, and Federal Highway Administration Deputy Administrator Andrew Rogers, Governor DeWine announced the state will award more than $18 million in NEVI funds for 27 electric vehicle fast charging stations along seven of Ohio’s interstate corridors, including I-70, I-71, I-74, I-75, I-76, I-77, and I-90.

The $18 million in NEVI funding will be matched with nearly $6 million from the private entities selected to install and operate the new EV fast charging stations, including Pilot Travel Centers, TH Midwest, Francis Energy, Meijer Stores, EVgo Services, ChargeNet Stations, and Equilon/Shell.

Winning proposals include site plans at existing travel centers, grocery stores, retail shops, a hotel, a restaurant, and a bank. The new charging stations will be located every 50 miles and will be situated no more than 1 mile off the interstate. Each site will include at least four charger ports with 150 kilowatts for each port and will be accessible 24/7 with easy access to food, drink, and restrooms.

“As the mix of automobiles on the road changes, we must adapt our infrastructure, and EV charging stations are a part of improving customer service for Ohio drivers and businesses,” said Lt. Governor Jon Husted. “The automobile industry is a proud part of our history, and with new investments in battery plants and EVs, the auto industry can be a source of jobs and prosperity for our future.”

