EATON — Eaton High School’s Marching Band and Colorguard took a break midweek during band camp, and ended the week with a splash.

On Wednesday, July 12, the Eagles Band and Colorguard took a break from camp to visit The Star Theatre at Eagles Point. The group rented the theatre for a private showing of the new Indiana Jones feature film.

Paul Bingle, director for Eaton Bands commented on how great the place looked inside. He used to teach in the building — both band and choir. The group enjoyed their time.

“It was nice to get out of the sun, in the A/C, have a snack and relax with a movie. It was nice that it is so close to the school and the students didn’t have to travel far to get there. It was a great experience and we will be back soon,” said Colorguard Director Lisa White.

On Thursday, July 13, the Eaton Fire Division brought fire engines to the high school for a post band camp water party. The band enjoyed cooling off after a long, hot week of rehearsals, according to White.