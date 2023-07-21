8th Annual Vincent Jones Memorial Blood Drive set for July 22

EATON — Support the community blood supply during a summer of critical need by donating at the eighth annual Vincent Jones Memorial Blood Drive Saturday, July 22, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Eaton First Church of God, 601 East Lexington Road, Eaton.

Donors will be treated to an IHOP pancake and sausage breakfast and will receive the Community Blood Center “Sunshine & Saving Lives” t-shirt. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Vincent Jones was 38 years old when he lost his battle with leukemia in June 2016. Vincent had received multiple blood component transfusions during his treatment. His widow Mindy Sue Jones-Vannatter coordinated the first memorial blood drive in August 2016 to thank blood donors for helping him survive long enough to see the birth of their second son Jeremiah.

Everyone who registers to donate July 17-29 at any CBC blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a $1,000 Expedia online travel service gift card.

Donors can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.