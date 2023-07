EATON — The Board of Health of the Preble County General Health District will be holding a special meeting Tuesday, July 25, at 1 p.m. at 615 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton, for the purpose of discussing the replacement and reduction of a current tax levy and any other business that may come before the Board.

