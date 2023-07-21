BROOKVILLE — There is still time to request a copy of “The Spy and the Traitor: The Greatest Espionage Story of the Cold War” by Ben Macintyre to discuss at the Tuesday, Aug. 8 meeting of the History Buff Book Club at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride, Brookville, Ohio. The discussion will be from 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. The club meets every other month to talk about either a historical non-fiction book or fiction novel. August’s book is a non-fiction which reviewers say, “reads like fiction.”

“I was wanting to have a more focused book club rather than on the current bestsellers. With my love of history, I’d like to shed some light on good non-fiction and fiction books out there, “Information Services Assistant Chris Blackford explains, “I feel that non-fiction is overlooked and some read just as exciting as fiction. By reading both I wanted to have a greater variety because it could get stale after a bit of just doing non-fiction.”

Books the group has discussed in the past include “Dead Wake: The Last Crossing of the Lusitania” by Erik Larson, “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, and “True Grit” by Charles Portis. “The Splendid and the Vile: a Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson is slated for the upcoming October meeting.

Blackford indicated that he decided to meet every other month because some of the books can be 500 pages or more and he wanted participants to be able to read at their own pace.

Currently there are large print, regular print and audiobooks on CD of “The Spy and the Traitor” by Ben Macintyre available and can be reserved via the daytonmetrolibrary.org website or by phone call to 937-463-2665.

Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.