BROOKVILLE — The following activities are planned for this week at the Brookville Branch Library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville.

Tuesday, July 25

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.

Join Miss Amanda for games, songs, stories and more that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: DIY Cell Phone Lanyards, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9 to 12-years old can make their own lanyard to keep your cell phone close at hand. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

How to Start a Business, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Join Dayton Metro Library’s Launch Point Economic Opportunities Team for a presentation on how to start a business in Ohio. Those in attendance will receive informational handouts and contacts for local resources for business start-ups. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, July 26

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 a.m..

Children ages 3-5 years can enjoy stories, songs, and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Thursday, July 27

Black Holes, 11 a.m. to noon

Kids in grades 2nd through 6th will use balloons and aluminum foil to learn how black holes are formed and the physical concepts behind them. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Teen DIY: Painted Piggy Banks, 3-5 p.m.

Teens in grades 7 to 12 are welcome to come to the library and paint a ceramic piggy bank! Materials are limited, so please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Friday, July 28

Medicare 101, noon or 3:30 p.m.

Adults who have questions about Medicare may attend one of two informative sessions with Deborah Bulleit and Leonard Loomis, local educators and independent agents to answer Medicare questions and discuss available options. There is a session at 12:00 p.m. or one at 3:30 p.m., to sign up for either please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Saturday, July 29

Saturday Scrapbooking, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Adults who like card making, junk journaling or paper crafting may bring their latest project, supplies, pictures and enjoy an afternoon with other scrapbookers. Host, Pam Morin, be on hand to help organize pictures and demonstrate layouts and techniques to anyone just starting out. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

