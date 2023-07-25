Northside Chapel taking part in U.S. 127 Yard Sale

Northside Chapel, 6820 N Main St. in Camden, will serve food during the U.S. 127 Yard Sale, Thursday-Saturday Aug. 3-5, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Biscuits and gravy will be served 8-11 a.m. Lunch items include: Thursday, beef and noodles with sides; Friday, chicken and dumplings with sides and Friday, meatloaf with sides. Sandwiches will also be available each day. Desserts will be available from the bake sale. There will be yard sale items, household and holiday items, childrens clothing, jeans, plants, a jewelry vendor and crafts.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.