West Alexandria news

WEST ALEXANDRIA — Birthdays this week: Beth Wright, Joshua Chapman, Lily Naudascher, Jacob Jackson, Jim Wells, Adam Beneke, Fred Voge, Jeff Thompson, Krista Swihart, Vanessa Bare, Olivia Glander, Dave Oligee, Cindy Creech, Al Spoonamore, Deborah Meyers, Caleb Menke, Nancy Erslan, Mark Menke, Cyndi McCoy Smith, Regina Moses and Allen Dwire.

Anniversaries this week: John and Wanda DeVilbiss, Tim and Donna Beneke, Robert and Loretta Turpin.

Community garage sales

The next community garage sale will be Aug. 3-5, with no permit required.

Community picnic

The Twin Valley Community Picnic will take place at the Twin Valley South High School, Thursday, Aug. 10, beginning at 5 p.m. Grab a burger or a hot dog and sign up for door prizes, raffles and more at 100 Education Drive.

Kiwanis OSU ticket raffle

West Alexandria Kiwanis Club is selling raffle tickets for two season tickets for the 2023 OSU football home season. Cost is $5 per raffle ticket. Contact Wanda DeVilbiss for tickets or more information at 937-361-6865 by July 31. Kiwanis is part of an international philanthropic organization which meets locally on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month in the Salem Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall at 5:30 p.m.

American Legion Post 322

The Driver Brothers Classic Country Outlaw Band will perform Saturday, Aug. 12, from 7:30-11:30 p.m. at James E. Ryan American Legion Post 322, 1477 Ohio 503 South.

Euchre every Wednesday at 7 p.m. $5 entry fee, Ladies Night, drink specials, and 50/50 raffle is open to the public.

Sr. Fun Bunch meets every Thursday from 1-4 p.m.

Rock the Jukebox is 7-11 p.m. the third Friday of every month, next on June 23.

Library News

Every Wednesday is Storytime from 1-2 p.m. including stories, activities and snacks.

LEGO Club meets the last Saturday of the month from 12-1 p.m. If you bring LEGOs from home, please bring them in a container labeled with your child’s name.

Summer Reading runs through-July 29. For every hour children and teens read during our Summer Reading Challenge, the Friends group will donate 25 cents to the West Alexandria Food Bank.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, get your Grab and Go Magnet of the Month Flip Flop. Check out all the Grab and Go kits available for August, available while supplies last.

Coffeehouse Conversations

Kierston’s Coffeestop, located at 12 S. Main Street, is hosting Coffeehouse Conversations every Monday evening from 7-8 p.m. Everyone is invited to stop in for complimentary coffee, a cookie, or baked-good. Bring a friend and pull up a chair for an open, honest, and friendly conversation about faith, life, and today’s social issues and how they relate to the Bible, with a local pastor.

Ladies Line Dancing

Ladies Line Dancing takes place every Monday night at 6:30 p.m. in the Town Hall Basement, at 16 N. Main St., with parking available across the street. There is something for everyone at no charge. Dress comfortably and bring a water. It’s a great opportunity to have fun, learn something new and make some new friends. Look for Ladies Line Dancing on Facebook events, or contact Becky Thompson on Facebook for more details. Watch this group for videos and updates.

Foodbank

The Foodbank continues to be open regular hours from 10 a.m. to noon. on Mondays and Wednesdays at St. John Church, 20 E. South Street. Needed items include canned soups, boxed mac’n cheese, Hunt’s spaghetti sauce, spaghetti noodles, pork and beans, egg noodles, canned tuna, canned vegetables, shampoo, conditioner, toilet paper and toothpaste. Contact the Foodbank at 839-1615 for additional information. Anyone in need of food may come to the Foodbank and remain outside in your vehicle. We are thankful for the continuing support of our community and look forward to serving you.

St. John Lutheran, Ingomar

Sunday services take place at 10 a.m. at 2139 Enterprise Road.

The women of WELCA meet the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m.

The third Saturday of each month, St. John gathers for the Sleep Mat Project at 9 a.m. The group uses plastic grocery bags and crochets the material into sleep mats for the homeless. For questions call 937-839-4350.

Community Christian Church

Join us every Sunday for Sunday School at 9 a.m., Worship at 10 a.m. and Evening Services at 5:30 p.m. at 11 Dorsey Akers.

Church of the Brethren

Join us on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in person, on 99.5 FM in the church parking lot at 22 E. Oak St., or live on the WACOB Facebook page.

Calvary Baptist Church

Men’s prayer meeting is every Saturday at 10 a.m.

Join us for Sunday School at 10 a.m., Worship at 11 a.m., Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. and Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. at 14 Dorsey Akers.

Salem Lutheran Church

Salem Women are collecting backpacks and school supplies for the month of July for TVS schools. Needed items include spiral notebooks, pencils, crayons in 8 or 24 packs, and compasses for math.

The Youth Mission Trip will assist hurricane relief efforts in the Ft. Myers, Florida area, July 14-22.

Adult Bible Study every Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. There will be no Bible Study on Wednesday, July 26.

Salem’s Annual Ice Cream Social will be Saturday, Aug. 12, from 4-7 p.m. in the Fellowship hall. Mark your calendars, spread the word and join us for great food, ice cream and fellowship.

High School and Middle School Bible Study takes place every Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

The Men’s Breakfast and Bible Study meets the third Saturday of each month at 7:30 a.m. in the fellowship hall, next on July 15.

Sunday School takes place at 9:30 a.m. and Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday at 70 E. Dayton Street. Sunday services are live-streamed on YouTube at Salem Lutheran Church — West Alexandria.

Coups for Troops, sponsored by the Women of the Church, accepts coupons up to two months past expiration for military families overseas. Place them in the basket in the church library. Please no pet supplies or local restaurants coupons.

July special offering will be sent to Birthright of Eaton.