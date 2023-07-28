McCullough-Hyde Foundation grant addressing Camden health needs

OXFORD & CAMDEN — The McCullough-Hyde Foundation has approved grants totaling $200,000 that addresses significant health needs of local communities to 15 community organizations throughout Butler and Preble counties in Ohio and Franklin and Union counties in Indiana.

As part of the inaugural granting cycle, the Community Granting Committee reviewed 34 applications. The Board of Trustees awarded Community Grants to several organizations, including one in Preble County: Camden Medical Building.

Camden Medical Building will receive a grant of $2,500 to support the Preble County Obesity Clinic which encourages healthy lifestyles through education and medication.

“Through their individual missions and unwavering commitment, the inaugural grant recipients exemplify the strength of unity in fostering healthier and thriving communities,” said Travis Robinson, Community Granting Committee Chair. “Their collective impact is a testament to the transformative power of diverse efforts working in harmony, paving the way for a brighter, healthier future.”

The Community Granting Program is a philanthropic initiative that invests in organizations which address significant health needs of local communities. The McCullough-Hyde Foundation partners with and provides funding to local organizations that lead the way in building healthier communities.

Community Grants encompass support for education, prevention programs, awareness efforts, wellness opportunities and direct care which focus on mental health, alcohol and drugs abuse, access to healthcare, food insecurities and healthy behaviors. The funding priorities align with the significant health needs identified in the Community Health Needs Assessment, published triennially by McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital/TriHealth. The Community Health Needs Assessment incorporates input from a wide variety of sources, identifies the greatest health needs in Butler, Franklin, Preble and Union counties and provides location-specific data points related to health.

“With a belief in the power of local voices and solutions, the McCullough-Hyde Foundation’s Community Granting Program reflects McCullough-Hyde’s unwavering commitment to fostering positive change at the grassroots level,” said Tyler Wash, Executive Director. “Through strategic partnerships with community organizations, the Foundation aims to make a lasting impact on addressing the significant health needs of our local communities.”

The Community Grant Application is available online at TriHealth.com/MHMHFoundation. Additional information and material such as the Request for Proposals, granting guidelines, deadlines and best practices are also available on the Foundation’s website. The annual funding cycle deadlines are April 15, Aug. 15 and Dec. 15.