PCDL announces August programming

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County District Library has a variety of events and activities planned for August.

New: Fall Storytimes

New Paris Storytime (all ages): Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

New: Grab & Go Crafts are back – all branches

Grab & Go Kits have returned and are available at all branches while supplies last.

Kids: Scratch Art

Teens: Affirmation Art

Each kit includes instructions and materials to complete each craft.

New: Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Branch

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Branch to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more!

• Aug. 22: Back to School Bullet Journaling

• Aug. 29: Teen Book Club – We are the Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian

New: Let’s Get Crafty!

The Preble County District Library offers various adult craft and social programs in August at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

All Month Long at West Alexandria: On the Go Salt Shaker Night Light (Grab & Go Kit)

Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Eaton at 6 p.m.: Mason Jar Aquarium (full)

Thursday, Aug. 10, at Camden at 6 p.m.: Adult Craft Club

Tuesday, Aug. 15, at PC Room at 6 p.m.: Census Record Mug

Tuesday, Aug. 15, at New Paris at 6 p.m.: Apple Button Art

Monday, Aug. 21, at Eaton at 6 p.m.: Social Stitch

New: Family Crafts and Activities

The Preble County District Library offers various family craft and social programs in August at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Wednesdays at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: August Craft Corner

Thursdays at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: August Craft Corner

Tuesday, Aug. 8, at New Paris: 3D Pens Free Build

Tuesday, Aug. 8, at West Alexandria: Family Night on the Go (Grab & Go Kit)

Wednesday, Aug. 9, at West Alexandria: National Book Lovers Day

Saturday, Aug. 12, at West Alexandria at 11 a.m.: Back to School Bingo

Aug. 21, 23, 24, at West Elkton: Discover America

Tuesday, Aug. 29, at New Paris: Kids Apple Craft Station

Wednesday, Aug. 30, at West Alexandria: National Beach Day

New: Build Something New with LEGO Programs

Let your imagination run wild as Preble County District Library hosts LEGO Club. LEGO Club is kids and teens to show off their Master Builder skills. If you bring LEGOs from home, please label them in a container with your child’s name.

Tuesday, Aug. 22, at New Paris: After School LEGO Time

Saturday, Aug. 26, at West Alexandria at noon: LEGO Club

Monday, Aug. 28, at Eaton at 4:30 p.m.: LEGO Club

New: Upcoming Book Sales

Get cozy with a new book. Join us for our upcoming book sales. See our variety of books for all ages, DVDs, music, audiobooks and more. All sales are donations only and help provide funds for library programming.

Aug. 5-12: Eaton Branch during open hours

Aug. 14-19: Camden Branch during open hours

Aug. 14-24: West Elkton Branch during open hours

New: Preble County History Hunters – Preble County Room on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m.

On the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m., the Preble County Room will host our new History Hunters Group. This informal gathering is to discuss Preble County’s history, share memories, and discover new information about our county. If you are interested in history, have items pertaining to local history you’d be willing to share or have things about the county that you’re curious to know, please join us! Refreshments provided.

New: BioBlitz – Seven Mile Park on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6 p.m.

Meet us at Seven Mile Park for a Bioblitz as part of the #Plantwildflowers initiative. This is a fun way for participants of all ages to explore and identify the wildlife in our own backyard!

What is a Bioblitz?

A Bioblitz is an exciting and engaging outdoor activity that empowers our community to collect information about our local plant and wildlife. Using handheld devices like mobile phones and tablets, participants can transform a local park into a living laboratory!

How to participate?

Participants will need to create a free iNaturalist account and log in on their mobile device. For younger users, or those who do not want to create a free iNaturalist account, we suggest the companion app Seek, which offers similar observation and identification features but does not collect or upload images to the iNaturalist database. Please note however, that Seek observations will not count toward the Bioblitz.

New: Talk of the Town – West Elkton on Monday, Aug. 7, at 1:30 p.m.

We are pleased to introduce a new adult discussion event called Talk of the Town! Do you love the Village of West Elkton as much as we do? Are you interested in or know any history about the Village of West Elkton? If so, please join us for coffee and a group discussion at the West Elkton Branch on the first Monday of every month from 1:30 – 2:30 PM. Feel free to bring pictures, yearbooks, or items of interest pertaining to the West Elkton area.

New: Using the Cloud Class – Eaton Branch on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m.

You have probably heard the phrase “backing things up to the cloud” or some version of it, but what does that mean? Join us for this class, where we explain the cloud and what you need to know about saving things to it. Classes hold a maximum of 5 people. Sign-up required; contact the Eaton Branch at (937) 456-4331.

New: Stuffed Animal Sleepover – Eaton Branch on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m.

It’s that time of year again when your stuffed animals get free rein of the library! For one night only, kids will drop off their stuffed animals at the library for an overnight adventure! They’ll hear a story, have a nighttime snack, complete a craft, and let their stuffed animal spend the night at the Eaton Branch. Families can pick up their stuffed animals and a book about their adventures the next day.

Children of all ages can come dressed in pajamas as they drop off their stuffed animals!

Stuffed Animal Pickup: Families can pick up their plush friends on Friday, Aug. 11, beginning at 10 a.m. *Make sure not to bring the animal your child sleeps with, as it will be at the library all night.

New: August Adult YA Book Club – Crossings by Alex Landragin – Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m.

YA books aren’t just for teens! Join us for a new book club celebrating Young Adult reads… for adults! Before each meeting, a few FREE copies of our selected title will be available to registered members. Please pick up a copy, read the book, then join us for a relaxed discussion on the program date. That’s it! We’ll provide the snacks and the meeting space; you bring your conversation.

New: John Dillinger: It Ain’t Easy – Preble County Room on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 1 p.m.

Learn how being the criminal star of the 1930s was not all it was cracked up to be.

New: Cottagecore Night – Eaton Branch on Thursday, Aug. 31, at 6 p.m.

Gather your linens and florals, your hand-doodled journals, your wildflower bouquets… and join us for a night of homespun activities. This adult program celebrates the cottagecore aesthetic with crafts, activities, cozy book recommendations, and photo-ops around the theme of rustic, simple living and sustainability.

New: Teen Book Club Blue Box Exclusive

Blue Box is a free Subscription Box alternative for PCDL patrons in grades 6-12. Every month, an exclusive number of boxes will be assembled with a selected teen title and themed freebies. Our August Blue Box features We are the Wildcats by Siobhan Vivian.

Stop by the Eaton Branch to request a box. Read the book and join us at the Eaton Branch for a discussion! Snacks are provided.

Your Blue Box opens opportunities for both virtual and in-person programs. Each month will have a dedicated hang-out at the Eaton Library for that month’s Blue Box members– where you can discuss the monthly selection and other books you are reading or have enjoyed. Blue Box members also gain access to our private Goodreads group so you can share your thoughts online.

Other Library Program Offerings

New: Magnet of the Month Club (West Alexandria Branch ONLY)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. If you are missing a previous month, contact the front desk for extras.

TO PARTICIPATE:

1. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch.

2. After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

3. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

MAGNET SCHEDULE:

• August – Flip Flop

• September – Pigs

• October – Skulls

• November – Pumpkin Pie Slice

• December – Holiday Tree

Genealogy Room Highlights

New Hours at the Preble County Room

Genealogists and history lovers will soon have more time to research. The Preble County Room is extending hours starting in February.

The new hours for the Preble County Room are as follows:

• Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

• Tuesday: 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

• Friday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Saturday: By appointment only in three-hour increments. Appointments must be requested by Wednesday. Patrons interested in a Saturday appointment may call 937-456-4970.

Along with extended hours, the Preble County Room will offer more learning opportunities for the community, including a History Hunters Group, monthly crafts, and monthly general history or genealogy programs.

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble Co. Genealogy Room, Instead!

The Preble Co. Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble Co. residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, please contact us at 937-456-4970, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. or Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at pcroomatpreblelibrary.org.

Preble Co. Records Online – Families, Obituaries, Marriages, Historic Landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person at the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.