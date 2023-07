YSU students named to Dean’s List

YOUNGSTOWN — The following local Youngstown State University students have been named to the Dean’s List for Spring Semester 2023: Noah Florkey of Brookville, majoring in Individual Curriculum Program and Shirley Hill of College Corner, majoring in Art Education.

Dean’s List recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 grade point average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the fall semester.