Jane Austen Game Night to be held at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — Love Jane Austen, the Regency Era or the late Georgian Era? If so, join in for a night of high-society fun on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville. The program is suitable for adults.

Participants can enjoy some of Austen’s beloved beverages and snacks while playing card games of the era, such as Whist or Cribbage, or modern board games based on her novels. Also, attendees are welcome to dress appropriate to the time period if they wish.

Rgister online at daytonmetrolibrary.org on the Brookville Branch Events tab, by calling 937-463-2665, or at the library.

For more information on this event or other library programs, visit the Brookville Branch Library or daytonmetrolibrary.org.