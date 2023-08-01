City plans to fill planning commission seat

BROOKVILLE — The city is seeking a resident to fill an open planning commission seat.

The position was previously held by Damian Kristof, who was recently appointed by council to fill an empty council seat.

Planning commission consists of five members appointed by city council, the mayor, and a council representative for a total of seven members.

Members are appointed by city council to serve three-year terms.

Monthly meetings are held on the third Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. in the council chambers, located at 301 Sycamore St.

Responsibilities of planning commission are:

• recommend the proposed zoning ordinance to city council for formal adoption

• initiate advisable zoning district map changes, or changes in the text of the zoning ordinance

• review all proposed amendments to the planning and zoning code and make recommendations to city council

• review all planned unit development and make recommendations to city council

• review all special uses as identified in the respective zoning districts

Planning commission and pertinent staff shall carry on a continuous review of the effectiveness and appropriateness of the zoning ordinance and recommend such changes or amendments.

Applicants must live within the city limits of Brookville.

Letters of interest should be addressed to Kimberly Duncan, Clerk of Council at P. O. Box 10, Brookville, Ohio, 45309, or emailed to [email protected] by Monday, Aug. 7.

Letters of interest can also be deposited in the night deposit box on the north side of the city building.

For questions or more information, call Duncan at (937) 833-2135, ext. 100.