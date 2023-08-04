Back to school sales tax holiday this weekend

OHIO — Heading out shopping for school clothes and supplies this weekend? It might be a good time to save some money.

Beginning in 2019, Sub. S.B. 226 provided for a permanent sales tax holiday on the first Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of August each year. The sales tax holiday began Friday at midnight and will run through Sunday, Aug. 6, at 11:59 p.m.

During the holiday, items of clothing priced at $75 or less; school supplies priced at $20 or less and school instructional materials priced at $20 or less are exempt from sales and use tax.

For additional information, and answers to frequently asked questions, visit https://tinyurl.com/2r89sn6f.

The National Federation of Independent Business State Director Chris Ferruso says Ohio’s back-to-school sales tax holiday is a great opportunity for people to help local businesses during difficult economic times.

“Ohio’s tax holiday was designed to help families and individuals, but it’s also a great opportunity to help small businesses,” Ferruso said.

“Inflation continues to take a toll on everyone, including Main Street merchants,” he said. “When you shop for clothes and school supplies at locally-owned businesses, you support your neighbors and help strengthen the local economy. You support the businesses that create jobs and support local schools and civic groups.”

“Small business is the engine that powers Ohio’s economy,” Ferruso said. “That’s why it’s important for people to shop small this weekend and throughout the year.”