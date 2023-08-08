News briefs

Road closure notice

Monroe Central Road (between mailbox 8578 and Shurley Road is closed beginning at Foos Road and ending at Shurley Road for approximately six weeks (until Sept.21) for a bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. For more information, call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Special ECS meeting

Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will meet in special session on Monday, Aug. 14, at 4:30 p.m. at Hollingsworth-East Elementary School for the purpose of entering into executive session to perform the annual superintendent’s evaluation.

Road closure

Toby Road between mailboxes 2387 and 2511, beginning at U.S. 35 and ending at Conley Road will be closed until approximately Aug. 31, due to subsurface and culvert repair. No traffic will be permitted. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

MSWCD seeking supervisor candidates

The Montgomery SWCD Nominating Committee, for the election of the Board of Supervisors, is seeking candidates to run for the 2023 election. Contact the office for further details at 937-854-7645. The MSWCD Board of Supervisors consists of five members and is elected to a 3-year term. The Board of Supervisors meets monthly and actively participates in district-sponsored events. It is their duty to carry out the mission of the Montgomery Soil and Water Conservation District. Two positions will be elected in September with the term beginning January 2024.

Bridge replacement road closure

Georgetown-Verona Road (between box 2681 and 2978) will be closed beginning at Davis Road and ending at Rockridge Road for approximately 8 weeks, through Sept. 1, for a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. For more information, contact the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.