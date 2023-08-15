BROOKVILLE — There is still time to request a copy of “Smoke Screen” by Terri Blackstock to discuss at the Aug. 28 meeting of the Inspired Pages Book Club at the Brookville Branch Library, 120 Blue Pride, Brookville, Ohio. The discussion will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The club meets every month to talk about an inspirational fiction novel.

Inspirational fiction is a sub-genre of inspirational literature with the majority of the novels being Faith-based and written to uplift and inspire the reader. Different categories of inspirational fiction novels include romance, suspense, historical, mystery, fantasy and horror. Most of these books have an underlying element of faith which emerges at key times to help motivate characters or the plot of the book.

“Smoke Screen” is a faith-based crime drama, classified as a mystery thriller and incorporates themes of lost love and second chances.

Currently there are large print, regular print and audiobooks on CD of “Smoke Screen” by Terri Blackstock available at the Brookville library and may be reserved via the daytonmetrolibrary.org website or by phone call to 937-463-2665.

Rgister in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.