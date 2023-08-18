PREBLE COUNTY — Former National Trail Athletic Director Frank Carr has been named the new commissioner of the Western Ohio Athletic Conference.

“I’m honored and excited to be selected as the next Commissioner of the Western Ohio Athletic Conference,” Carr said. “This is a role in athletics that is new to me and will happen in an association of schools that I have grown to respect during my time as a coach and Athletic Director at National Trail. I look forward to helping the WOAC move forward into the future.”

The conference made the announcement last week.

“The (WOAC) is heading into its third year of existence and is excited to announce today the hiring of Frank Carr as new league commissioner,” conference officials said via a press release.

Te WOAC is composed of member schools Ansonia, Arcanum-Butler, Bradford, Dixie, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, National Trail, Newton, Preble Shawnee, Tri-County North, Tri-Village and Twin Valley South.

Carr brings a wealth of experience to the table having been involved in athletics and leadership throughout his tenured career that includes being a part of Earlham College for over 30 years as assistant professor, head football coach, athletic director and major gift officer to name a few and that experience will serve him well in his new role as league commissioner.

Carr was Athletic Director and Dean of Students at National Trail for four years and currently is an assistant football coach there and is familiar with the WOAC and its member schools.

“In its young existence as an athletic conference, WOAC teams have become a competitive force in local, regional and state levels of competition,” Carr said. “WOAC teams and their fan bases compete fiercely yet respectfully on the courts, fields and all venues of competition. I believe that high school and junior high sports are an integral part of the education provided to our young people. Sports should be viewed as “Co-curricular” not “Extra-curricular” as the lessons learned by our student/athletes through sport will help mold the next generation of leaders in whatever profession or community that they decide to settle in.”