BROOKVILLE — Due to the extreme heat Brookville is postponing and rescheduling several sporting events as follows.

7th/8th grade football game for Wednesday, Aug. 23 postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. (home against Milton-Union).

Girls tennis match for Wednesday, Aug. 23 postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 12 (home vs. Eaton).

Varsity girls soccer game for Thursday, Aug. 24 postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 9 (away against Carlisle).

Varsity boys soccer game for Thursday, Aug. 24 postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 9 (home against Carlisle).

Soccer Boys Youth Night for Thursday, Aug. 24 postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5 (home against Preble Shawnee).

Pee Wee Night scheduled during the varsity football game on Friday, Aug. 25 is still on but tentatively the kickoff may get moved from 7 to 8 p.m.