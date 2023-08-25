WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley South-MVCTC FFA officer team kicked off the 2023-24 school year during a trip to Sandusky.

The officers spent their first day visiting the Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial on Put-in-Bay followed by shopping, fishing, and sessions later that night. Day two was spent setting goals for the team and chapter for this school year. Another session was spent learning through a game about how words can impact others. Free time between the sessions was spent fishing, swimming, and going to dinner.

On the last day, the officers came together to choose a motivational word for this school year. They then picked out unique rocks, to go along with the theme for this year, that they will use throughout this upcoming school year.

All in all, the officers had a great and successful trip

