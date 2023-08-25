Souper Supper at New Hope

The next Souper Supper at New Hope Church will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 4-6 p.m. On the menu is a baked potato bar (includes sweet potatoes) along with a variety of toppings; chicken, salads, desserts and drinks. New Hope Church is located at 5367 U.S. 35 West Eaton. For more information, call 937-456-2211.

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.