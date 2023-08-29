Devils compete in Bob Schul XC Invite

By Ron Nunnari

WEST MILTON — Brookville runners competed Saturday competed in the Bob Schul Cross Country Invitational hosted by Milton-Union High School at the Lowry Track Complex Cross Country Course.

The Brookville girls team placed 8th in a field of 19 teams while the boys team placed 9th out of 25 teams.

Dylan Ballin led the Brookville girls finishing 27th in 21:20.80. Logan Barr was 36th (21:55.60), Hunter Gardner 45th (22:21.10), Serenity Suggs 49th (22:25.00), Lindsay Rieder 63rd (22:46.20), Lily Zimmerlin 176th (27:57.00), Alexis Stegner 207th (30:49.20), Madeline Allen 216th (31:37.50), Ava Ullery 225th (32:55.10), Kaylin Combs 226th (32:55.40), and Lily Williamson 227th (33:00.30).

Alaina Mann if Botkins took 1st place in 19:11.70 with teammate Brittany Arnold 2nd in 19:14.70.

Minster took 1st place overall with 80, points with Madeira 2nd (89), West Liberty-Salem 3rd (89), Botkins 4th (129) and Versailles 5th (152).

For the boys, Christian Seitz led the Blue Devils with a 21st place finish in 17:54.60.

Other Brookville runners were Lucas Tipton 47th (18:32.00), Rowan Deardurff 62nd (18:57.40), Logan Wright 74th (19:07.70), Eli Ward 78th (19:11.10), Evan Pentecost 86th (19:20.90), Chase Puskas 93rd (19:30.40), Drew Stammen 128th (20:09.80), Greyson Florkey 134th (20:27.60), Luuk Fokkink 143rd (20:44.40), Dylan Meyers 195th (21:42.10), Austin Taylor 204th (21:52.50), James Booth 206th (21:55.80), Blake Stacy 229th (22:21.20), Dale Inman 230th (22:26.10), Evan Hardin 231st (22:26.30), Ethan Bench 290th (25:00.40), Luke Hyre 306th (26:09.30), Benjamin Manley 326th (29:18.80), and Jacob Blacom 332nd (32:10.00).

Asher Long of Covington took 1st place in 15:50.70 well ahead of 2nd place runner Trevor Heitkamp (16:23.70) of Ft. Recovery.

West Liberty-Salem took 1st place overall with 69 points followed by Botkins (134), Versailles (151), Cedarville (153), and Minster (175) as the top five.

