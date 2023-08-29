SPORTS ROUNDUP

By Ron Nunnari

Girls tennis teams

ranked in 1st poll

CLAYTON — The Northmont varsity girls tennis team is ranked 6th in the first Division I Miami Valley Coaches Poll of the 2023 season.

In Division II Eaton is ranked 9th with Valley View and Wilmington 10th.

MVTCA Rankings

Girls Tennis Division I

1. Centerville

2. Springboro

3. Beavercreek

4. Centerville B

5. Butler

6. Northmont

7. Troy

8. Miamisburg

9. Bellbrook

10. Fairmont

Division II

1. Alter

2. Tipp City

3. Oakwood

4. Chaminade Julienne

6. Miami Valley School

7. Milton Union

8. Northwestern

9. Eaton

10. Valley View/Wilmington

Lady Devils soccer

splits two games

BROOKVILLE — The Lady Devils girls soccer team suffered its first loss of the season 4-3 at Preble Shawnee Aug. 22.

Brookville bounced to defeat Wayne 7-2 at home Saturday to improve to 3-1-0. Grace Taylor netted four goals, Maura Cunnigham two and Molly Luebke one for the Lady Devils. Assists came from Addison Hern, Megan Luebke and Taylor.

Brookville volleyball

defeats Carlise

BROOKVILLE — The Lady Devils volleyball team defeated Carlisle on Thursday 25-17, 25-22, 26-24. Sidney Sprada had 15 kills and Logynn Barr had 11. Barr and Paloma Carey had 16 digs each.

T’bolts boys golf

falls to Troy

CLAYTON — The Northmont boys golf team lost by one stroke Thursday, 157-158, to Troy on the Graywolf Golf Course at Moss Creek. Ben Dawson finished as co-medalist with a 37. J.J. Morgan shot 39, Hayden Davis 41, and Jack Siehl 41.

Northmont volleyball

loses to Fairmont

KETTERING — The Northmont girls volleyball team lost in four sets Aug. 22 to Fairmont 25-19, 14-25, 16-25 and 21-25.

The first set Northmont came out with all the momentum taking set one with a 25-19 win. Outside, Lydia Bridenbaugh led the first set with four kills as well as two aces. Middle Blockers, Jadyn Johnson and Elle Gilmore also contributed in the first set with one kill each hitting 1.000% and .500% respectively.

The second set was a full swing of momentum for Fairmont who took set two with a commanding 14-25 win. The Bolts could not find a way to break the pressure of Fairmont as they continued the momentum to win set three 16-25.

Set four showed the fight and grit of never giving up as they battled to the end but fell 21-25 and lost the match 1-3. Juniors, Lydia Bridenbaugh and Aerial Jones combined for a total of 16 kills with eight each to close the match.

Sophomore Jadyn Johnson led the team with a match high .500 hitting percentage with six kills on 10 attempts. Junior, Maddie Hager finished the match with 24 assists and a team high 12 digs.

T’bolts boys soccer

defeats Tecumseh

NEW CARLISLE — In the first road game of the season the Northmont boys soccer team defeated Tecumseh 3-0. Goals on the night were provided by Chisom Ibe, Keegan Islam, and Nasir Eloi. Assists were served up by Trevor Haire, Pedro Acuña, and Elliot Moyer.

Lady Bolts soccer

shutout by Alter

KETTERING — It was a tough night for the Lady Bolts soccer team Aug. 21 in a 5-0 loss to Alter.

After holding the Knights to 1-0 at halftime, too many opportunities were given away in the second half. Sophomore goalkeeper, Ayla Rammel, came up with several great saves despite the end result.

Olivia Schrimpf scored three goals for Alter with Brooke Roddy and Emma Southworth netting one apiece.

