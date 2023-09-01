NT MVCTC FFA holds Greenhand Lock-In

NEW PARIS — Just like that, the National Trail MVCTC FFA chapter recently finished the ninth annual Greenhand Lock-In. It was a huge success with an attendance of more than 50 first-year FFA members.

It was a fun-filled, glow-themed night with tons of fun activities, games, and workshops. We even had three special guests from the Ohio State FFA Association: Luke Jennings, State President; Kaydence Morris, State Reporter; and Anna Moeller, State Vice President at Large.

We started the night getting to know each of the members, chapter officers, and state officers with some small games. After getting to know each other, members ate a late dinner and got ready for the rest of the fun activities. Some of these activities included a workshop for our students, highlighting the benefits of taking an active role in our chapter made by the state officers, tug of war, a rock paper scissors game, dodgeball, capture the flag, dancing, and a mystery game.

There were different activities for different interests keeping all students engaged throughout the night. When all of our games and activities came to an end, students could either go to sleep or stay up and watch some movies we had been playing. The next morning we made them each a breakfast of eggs and bacon before sending them back home.