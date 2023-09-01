This week at Brookville Branch Library

BROOKVILLE — This week at the Brookville Branch Library, located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville:

Monday, Sept. 4

Library closed in celebration of Labor Day

Tuesday, Sept. 5

Mother Goose on the Loose: Baby and Toddler Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m.

Bring babies and toddlers for games, songs and stories that have an early literacy base and are designed to aid in stimulating the learning process for babies and toddlers. Caregivers are encouraged to bring children from ages birth to 24 months old to join in this fun program. Registration is not required.

Tween Tuesday: Invisible Ink, 3-4 p.m.

Kids ages 9 to 12-years old can write notes to their friends using a variety of invisible inks. Registration is not required.

Board Game Spotlight, “Cascadia,” 6-8 p.m.

This program will give families and friends a free fun-filled evening out. Board games are more popular than ever, but it can be daunting to learn all these new games! Each month, participants will be taught how to play a new game and then all sit down to play it together.

This month’s game will be the 2022 smash hit “Cascadia.” We’ll also have a mix of classic and modern board games available to play that all ages can enjoy.

The program is geared for ages 8-years old and up, however, all ages are welcome. Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Preschool Storytime, 10-11 p.m.

Children ages 3-5 years can enjoy stories, songs, and other fun learning activities designed to develop the language, literacy, and social skills a preschooler needs for school success. Registration is not required.

Coding Club, 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Kids ages 6-12 can join a free coding club at the library to learn computer science concepts in a safe and supportive environment. Through lessons in programming language, and utilization of art, game design, and storytelling, learn the concepts of loops, variables, conditionals, and functions that form the basis for all programming languages.

Please register in advance under the Brookville Branch Events tab online at daytonmetrolibrary.org, by calling 937-463-2665 or at the library.

Thursday, Sept. 7

Animanga Club, 3-5 p.m.

Otaku in grades 7-12 assemble! Celebrate anime, manga, and all things Japanese.