PC District Library September programming

EATON — The Preble County District Library has planned the following September activities and programs:

New: Fall Storytimes

New Paris Storytime and Craft (all ages): Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

Camden Little Ones Storytime (all ages): Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Eaton Storytimes spring registration runs Oct. 4-Nov. 9. Registration is required. Call the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 to register.

Mother Goose Storytime (birth-age 3): Wednesdays or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

Eaton Library Mice Preschool Storytime (age 3-Pre-K): Wednesdays or Thursdays at 10:30 a.m.

After School Crew Storytime (age 6-12): Thursdays at 4:45 p.m.

Family Storytime (families with kids ages 0-5): Thursdays at 4:45 p.m.

New: Grab & Go Crafts Are Back – all branches

Grab & Go Kits are available at all branches while supplies last.

Kids: Minecraft Style Self-Portrait

Teens: Bouncy Ball

Each kit includes instructions and materials to complete each craft.

New: Weekly Teen Programs at the Eaton Branch

On Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m., teens in grades 6-12 can come to the Eaton Branch to enjoy activities such as coloring and simple crafting, board games, video games, and more!

• Sept. 12: Hang Out

• Sept. 19: Anime Club

• Sept. 26: Teen Book Club Hang Out – Everyone Dies Famous in a Small Town by Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock

New: Build Something New with LEGO Programs

Let your imagination run wild as Preble County District Library hosts LEGO Club. LEGO Club is kids and teens to show off their Master Builder skills. If you bring LEGOs from home, please label them in a container with your child’s name.

Monday, Sept. 25 at Eaton at 4:30 p.m: LEGO Club

Tuesday, Sept, 26 at New Paris: After School LEGO Time

Saturday, Sept, 30 at West Alexandria at noon: LEGO Club

New: Let’s Get Crafty!

The Preble County District Library offers various adult craft and social programs in September at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Thursday, Sept. 14 at Camden at 6 p.m.: Adult Craft Club

Monday, Sept. 18 at Eaton at 6 p.m.: Social Stitch

Tuesday, Sept. 19 at PC Room at 6 p.m.: Junk Journal

Tuesday, Sept. 19 at New Paris at 6 p.m.: Pool Noodle Fall Décor

Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Eaton at 6 p.m.: DIY Lip Balm and Sugar Scrub

Tuesday, Sept. 26 at Eaton at 6 p.m.: Scrabble Tile Family Shadowbox

Thursday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 p.m. at Eldorado: Apple Pie Soap

New: Family Crafts and Activities

The Preble County District Library offers various family craft and social programs in September at several of our locations throughout Preble County.

Tuesday, Sept. 12 at New Paris: Craft with Cris

Tuesday, Sept. 12 at West Alexandria at 5:30 p.m.: Roald Dahl Family Night

Wednesday, Sept. 13 at West Elkton at 3 p.m.: Kids Bingo Hour

Wednesday, Sept. 13 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: Bouncy Ball Experiment

Thursday, Sept. 14 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: Bouncy Ball Experiment

Wednesday, Sept. 20 at West Manchester at 4:30 p.m.: Kaleidoscope

Thursday, Sept. 21 at Eldorado at 4:30 p.m.: Kaleidoscope

Sept. 18, 20, and 21 at West Elkton: Discover America

Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Camden at 6 p.m.: After School Fun

Tuesday, Sept. 26 at West Alexandria: Johnny Appleseed Day

New: Stay & Play Hour – Eaton Branch on Wednesdays at 4:15 p.m.

Stop at the Eaton Branch for our Stay & Play Hour! This is a chance for parents and toddlers, ages 0-5, to socialize with other families and for kids to play with books, puppets, blocks, a ball pit, and more! Through play, children can expand their vocabulary, learn to problem-solve, and build social and emotional skills!

New: Tween Filmmakers Club! – Eaton Branch on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.

One of our favorite programs is back in session! Tween Filmmakers Club is an excellent opportunity for aspiring creatives. This intensive production project guides a group of tweens (age 8-12) through creating a short film– from storyboard to cinematography and costume design to editing.

All TFC members should be prepared for a lot of hard work! While making a movie is fun, our focus is on education and experience. Weekly attendance is crucial to the film’s success, and work outside of meetings is encouraged.

In this program, students may gain experience in storyboarding, writing, sewing, acting, directing, prop-making, camera operation, editing with Sony Movie Studio software, and more!

Space is limited to only a few dedicated members. Sign up at the Eaton Branch or call 937-456-4331.

New: iPad/iPhone Help Session – Eaton Branch on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 6 p.m.

Do you have an iPhone or iPad that you have questions about, or do you want to learn some basics about using it? Join us for an open-question session! Bring your device.

New: Dot Day – Eaton Branch on Friday, Sept. 15

International Dot Day celebrates the book “The Dot” by Peter Reynolds and the powerful message of this popular children’s picture book. This holiday allows us to be creative and confident in our artistic pursuits! To celebrate, the Eaton Branch will have supplies to make your very own dot art to add to the library’s display.

New: Community Chalk Day – All branches on Friday, Sept. 15

Sept. 15 is Preble County Community Chalk Day! Decorate your sidewalks, driveways, and parking lots with positive messages and pictures using sidewalk chalk! This is a community-wide event for Preble County. Businesses, organizations, families, and individuals are encouraged to participate.

How to Celebrate:

• Pick up a free chalk pack! These will be available to families at all PCDL branches while supplies last, from September 11-15 in advance of the program.

• Create a work of art! Draw pictures and write kind words outside of your home, business, or school.

• Send photos to youthservicesat preblelibrary.org or share your pictures with us online using #PrebleChalk2023.

• Take a family walk around your neighborhood to see if you can find other artwork!

New: Antiques Evaluation Session – Eaton Branch on Saturday, Sept, 16 at 1 p.m.

Join local antique dealers Chris Reke and Keith Kelley for a free antique evaluation event at the Eaton Library! You may bring a maximum of 2 items* to be evaluated.

Note: legally, this will be considered an evaluation of the items. The dealers can give you information on current market value, whether in a shop or internet/auction format, but no formal written appraisal will take place per appraisal laws. Please do not come expecting a formal appraisal of your items.

*For this purpose, a matched set of items (for instance, a set of dishes) counts as one item.

Stop by or call the Eaton Branch at 937-456-4331 to set up an evaluation appointment between 1-3 p.m. to guarantee a time and skip the wait. Drop-in evaluations will be from 3-4 p.m.

New: Homeschool Hour: Genealogy – Eaton Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 3 p.m.

You’ve studied history… but how does your own family fit in? Learn about family trees with help from the library’s very own genealogy department! This homeschool program will give a basic introduction to kid-friendly family research while talking about what genealogy is and why it’s important. Parents or guardians are welcome to attend!

This free homeschool program is open to home-educated students of all ages. Please register in advance at the Eaton Branch or call 937-456-4331.

New: Books + Wine – Olde Schoolhouse Winery on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6 p.m.

Fall in love with reading at Olde Schoolhouse Winery! Join the Preble County District Library for a free* event celebrating all things books and wine. There will be a book-tasting experience complete with wine-pairing suggestions, crafts, games, prizes, and more. This event will be held at Olde Schoolhouse Winery, 152 State Route 726, Eato. *Drinks are available for purchase at the winery.

New: Kentucky Kidnappings and Death March – Preble County Room on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 1 p.m.

Learn about the Revolutionary War at Ruddell’s Fort and Martin Station, where all the inhabitants were killed or kidnapped by the British and Native Americans and forced on a 500-mile death march to Fort Detroit, a British stronghold.

New: Preparing for the 2024 Total Solar Eclipse – Eaton Branch on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 3 p.m.

Our planet will witness some rare solar events in the next year! Join us for a talk by Terry Mann, local Solar System Ambassador, and learn a bit about what is happening during an eclipse and what we can expect to see at the annual solar eclipse in October as well as the total solar eclipse in April of 2024.

New: September Adult YA Book Club – Whale Talk by Chris Crutcher – Eaton Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 6 p.m.

YA books aren’t just for teens! Join us for a new book club celebrating Young Adult reads… for adults! Before each meeting, a few free copies of our selected title will be available to registered members. Please pick up a copy, read the book, then join us for a relaxed discussion on the program date. That’s it! We’ll provide the snacks and the meeting space; you bring your conversation.

New: Teen Book Club Blue Box Exclusive

Blue Box is a free Subscription Box alternative for PCDL patrons in grades 6-12. Every month, an exclusive number of boxes will be assembled with a selected teen title and themed freebies. Our September Blue Box features Everyone Dies Famous in a Small Town by Bonnie-Sue Hitchcock.

Stop by the Eaton Branch to request a box. Read the book and join us at the Eaton Branch for a discussion! Snacks are provided.

Your Blue Box opens opportunities for both virtual and in-person programs. Each month will have a dedicated hang-out at the Eaton Library for that month’s Blue Box members– where you can discuss the monthly selection and other books you are reading or have enjoyed. Blue Box members also gain access to our private Goodreads group so you can share your thoughts online.

Other Library Program Offerings

New: Update on Collection Development

On Jan. 1, 2024, a significant change mandated by the State of Ohio takes effect in our current library’s accounting system. This means our requests to buy titles and materials for the library must be processed no later than Oct. 2, 2023, to ensure all titles are received by Dec. 29, 2023.

If there is a title that you would like to see in your library that is published before the end of November 2023, please submit a blue card to your local librarian. You can also complete a “Suggest a Purchase” card on our online catalog. This will give us time to get the titles ordered, if possible, before our deadline.

Purchasing resumes around March 2024. For this reason, there will be a lag before titles published and released in December 2023 through March 2024 appear in your local branch.

Please accept our apologies for this inconvenience. This should be a one-time occurrence that will not be repeated in 2024.

New: Magnet of the Month Club (West Alexandria Branch ONLY)

Visit the West Alexandria Library each month to pick up a magnet kit. Each kit will include the materials you need to complete that month’s magnet. Please let us know if you need a paintbrush. Colors may vary. If you are missing the previous month, contact the front desk for extras.

TO PARTICIPATE:

1. Pick up your Magnet of the Month punch card at the West Alexandria Branch.

2. After you complete your magnet, bring it or a picture of it to show us to get your card stamped.

3. Collect all 12 punches to be entered into our grand prize drawing.

MAGNET SCHEDULE:

• September – Pigs

• October – Skulls

Genealogy Room highlights

Don’t Throw Away Local History – Contact the Preble County Genealogy Room, Instead!

The Preble County Genealogy Room is interested in archiving any local and family historical items you might come across as you clean. This includes (but is not limited to): old paperwork/documents/records, family bibles with family information, pictures of Preble County residents, landmarks, and properties, old maps and land records and any items having to do with the history of Preble County, its families, and the surrounding areas.

If you come across an item as you clean and wish to donate it to the PC Room, please contact us at 937-456-4970 Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or by email at [email protected].

Preble County Records Online – Families, Obituaries, Marriages, Historic Landmarks, and more

Search the library’s in-house Genealogical & Historical Records collections. Visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy to get started on your search! Family files can also be researched in person in the PC Room. To view a list of all PC Room resources, visit https://preblelibrary.org/genealogy/holdings.