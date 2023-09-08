Preble Players to present ‘Winnie the Pooh’

Preble Players will present Kristen Sergel’s adaptation of A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17 at 2 p.m. Parking will be at Tri-County North Schools in Lewisburg, with shuttle buses beginning at noon. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and join the frolic through the 100 Acre Wood. The play’s cast and crew are from Preble, Butler, and Montgomery Counties in Ohio and Wayne County Indiana. The play revolves around a story Christopher Robin and Pooh are being told by Christopher Robin’s father. Preble Players will present Kristen Sergel’s adaptation of A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17 at 2 p.m. Parking will be at Tri-County North Schools in Lewisburg, with shuttle buses beginning at noon. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and join the frolic through the 100 Acre Wood. The play’s cast and crew are from Preble, Butler, and Montgomery Counties in Ohio and Wayne County Indiana. The play revolves around a story Christopher Robin and Pooh are being told by Christopher Robin’s father.

LEWISBURG — Winnie-the-Pooh and friends are coming to Preble County.

Preble Players will present Kristen Sergel’s adaptation of A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17 at 2 p.m. Parking will be at Tri-County North Schools in Lewisburg, with shuttle buses beginning at noon.

Attendees should bring lawn chairs and join the frolic through the 100 Acre Wood.

Directed by Lisa Marling and Stage Managed by Jeff Smith, the cast and crew are from Preble, Butler, and Montgomery Counties in Ohio and Wayne County Indiana. The play revolves around a story Christopher Robin (Isla Jackle) and Pooh (Alaina Wilmoth) are being told by Christopher Robin’s father (Rusty Garber). As the story unfolds, the inhabitants come to life on the stage: Piglet (Quinn Cross), Rabbit (Kia West), Owl (Beau Helsinger), Eeyore (Derek Combs), Kanga (Rebecca Caplinger), Roo (Ellie Wells), Tigger (Gypsy Rose), Skunk (Nicole Simon), Squirrel (Lucy Wiegand, Squirrel (Cecilia Guthrie), and Rabbit (Rosemary Guthrie). This is a family-friendly production with an eye toward the wonders of the 100 Acre Wood, according to Marling.

Wild Hearts African Farm representatives will be present prior to the production for a meet-and-greet with some of their woodland animals. Additionally, raffle tickets will be sold for $1 each or six for $5 for a chance at winning a choice of two raffle baskets. Concessions will be sold during intermission.

Tickets are available at Eaton Floral in Eaton or online at www.ticketsource.us/preble-players; with any remaining tickets sold at the gate.

Come enjoy an afternoon with friends and family, and Pooh, bring a camera or phone and have pictures taken with the characters after the productions.

This production is made possible through the support of Ohio Arts Council (OAC), Preble County Development Partnership (PCDP) and Preble County Park District (PCPD).