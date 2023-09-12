PCDP awards additional grants

The Preble County Development Partnership last week awarded Civic Development grants to Camden Comeback, Eaton Parks and Recreation, and the Village of Lewisburg for projects aimed at offsetting the negative impacts the COVID 19 pandemic had on tourism and attendance at local festivals and events in the area.

EATON — The Preble County Development Partnership last week awarded three PC Civic Development grants to local organizations.

With funding provided by the Preble County Commissioners, the Civic Development Program seeks to offset the negative impacts the COVID 19 pandemic had on tourism and attendance at local festivals and events.

The purpose of the Preble County Development Partnership Civic Development Program is to:

•Help develop or bolster destination assets and the visitor experience in Preble County driving visitation, overnight stays, and increased visitor spending to area communities.

•Enhance the “liveability” of the area by strengthening Preble County’s destination assets.

•Support and encourage collaboration within Preble County communities.

•Assist local and regional organizations in need of financial assistance for new or improved projects that are in line with the PCDP mission.

Awards in the amount of $5,000 each were presented last week to Camden Comeback, City of Eaton Parks and Recreation and the Village of Lewisburg.

Camden Comeback will use the funds to add a shade structure for the stage at Shank Park. This new addition to the park will support activities at the annual Black Walnut Festival, as well as other programming at Shank Park, including summer concerts and school performances.

City of Eaton Parks and Recreation will utilize the funds to support Family Fun Day activities at Seven Mile Park in October. Planned activities include inflatables, movie night, live music, a pumpkin patch and other family-oriented activities. The event is designed to bring families together and promote quality of life.

The Village of Lewisburg will use the funds for signage along Interstate 70 to entice visitors into downtown Lewisburg. Lewisburg will also add a wireless sound system downtown to create an inviting atmosphere for shoppers and guests.

As a result of the success of the Civic Development Grant Program, the Preble County Commissioners have provided additional funding to the Preble County Development Partnership to continue the program.

Organizations interested in applying for the grant may visit the PCDP website at www.PrebleDevelopment.com for more information.

Previously, grants were awarded to the Preble County Pork Festival, New Paris Chamber of Commerce AppleFest, West Alexandria Celebration Committee, Preble Players, Downtown Eaton Inc., Preble County Historical Society, Preble County Chamber of Commerce and the Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The mission of the Preble County Development Partnership is to advance, encourage, and promote the industrial, commercial and civic development of Preble County. The PCDP is dedicated to making sure that all local economic growth promotes the quality of life and opportunities for our Preble County communities.

