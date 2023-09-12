Preble County Probate CourtMarriage License Application report

Thursday, Sept. 7
Patrick Randall Hoch, 20, Richmond, Indiana, electrician and Darby Shea Baker, 22, Richmond, Indiana, banker.
Friday, Sept. 8
Daniel Lee Perry, 28, Xenia, engineering technician and Hayley Lane Flory, 26, West Alexandria, bank teller.
Benjamin Noah Gauvey, 22, Lewisburg, factory and Teanna Joaquin Sykes, 21, Lewisburg, student.
Joel Addison King, 26, Eaton, deputy auditor and Rachel Malyn Duncan, 26, Eaton, administrative assistant.
Daniel Keith Croft Jr., 29, Eaton, truck driver and Ashleigh Ciara Justice, 29, Eaton, homemaker.
Ricky L. Fogle, 61, Eaton, truck driver and Beverly J. LaForce, 59, Eaton, payroll specialist.
Charles Newton Reece Jr., 33, New Paris, professional landscaper and Angel Kay Lawson, 35, office manager.