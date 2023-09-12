New Paris man dies in fire

Luker Jr.

NEW PARIS — A Richmond man wanted on theft-related charges and wanted in Preble County due to his presence at the scene of a New Paris fire in which a resident died was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Sept. 8, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson.

Anthony Wayne Luker Jr., 23, was taken into custody in Richmond.

”The Preble County Sheriff’s Office extends a sincere thank you to Wayne County for their assistance both this evening and throughout this investigation,” Sheriff Mike Simpson said in a press release Friday.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office, the Preble County Coroner’s Office and the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office continue investigating a fatal fire which occurred Thursday, Sept. 7, at a mobile home located at 6599 Ohio 121 West near New Paris, according to Simpson. Units were dispatched to the address at approximately 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

“The caller reported that the mobile home was on fire and that an occupant was trapped,” Simpson reported. “Multiple fire units were dispatched. During the course of extinguishing the fire, a male resident of the mobile home was found deceased inside. Investigators and fire units remained on the scene for several hours. A female was able to escape from the trailer. The victim was removed to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton where an autopsy was performed today.”

The victim of the fire was identified as Kenneth Doolin, 57, who resides at the address where the fire occurred, according to Simpson.

As part of the investigation, investigators determined that a male subject (Luker Jr.) was at the residence at the time the fire began and left with a vehicle not belonging to him before firefighters arrived, according to Simpson.

Investigators later recovered the stolen vehicle in Connersville, Indiana, and secured a warrant for Luker Jr. He was formally charged with one count of receiving stolen property, a 4th degree felony. The Connersville Police Department was also actively looking to locate Luker Jr. regarding an attempted stolen vehicle investigation in their city which occurred last week.

Investigators wanted to speak to Luker related to the fire investigation as well, and said he was to be considered dangerous.

Northwest Fire & EMS, Richmond Fire, Eldorado Fire, West Manchester Fire, New Madison Fire, Gasper Twp. Fire, Tri-Village Rescue, and North Central EMS all responded to the scene of the fire.

The investigation was ongoing at press time.

