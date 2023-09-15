Charges filed in fatal fire investigation

EATON — Investigators have filed formal charges against a Richmond, Indiana man in the case of a deadly Thursday, Sept. 7, fire which claimed the life of a Preble County man.

Anthony Wayne Luker Jr., 23, was taken into custody in Richmond on Sept. 8. He was originally charged with receiving stolen property after being arrested in Wayne County.

He has since been extradited back to Preble County.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Luker was formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court with additional charges including reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony and grand theft of a firearm or dangerous ordinance, a third-degree felony.

Luker is also currently under indictment in Wayne County, Indiana for possession of methamphetamine.

Kenneth Doolin, 57, died as a result of the fire at his residence located at 6599 Ohio 121 West, near New Paris.

Luker remained in the Preble County Jail at press time.

