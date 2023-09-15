Ferguson repeats as ECC club champion

EATON — Eaton Country Club held its 92nd Men’s Golf Club Championship Labor Day weekend with Dr. Allen Ferguson becoming the 9th golfer in club history to successfully defend his Club Champion title.

Ferguson defeated Steven Scarce, 2 up with one to go, in the 36-hole final.

Playing in the finals for his first time, Scarce gave Ferguson a close match which had 15 lead changes.

ECC’s long tradition of members following the finals was upheld with about 30 people making up the gallery.

Ferguson played his way into the finals by defeating 7-time champion Sean Maggard in the semifinals, and Scarce defeated 13-time champion John Kramer in his semifinal match.

Ferguson and Scarce both parred the first five holes of the 36-hole match, then Scarce took a 1 up lead on 6. Ferguson quickly erased it by winning the next two holes and took a 1 up lead to finish the first nine holes.

Scarce played the second nine hole stretch 1-up to even the match at the end of the morning’s 18 holes.

After a short break, each golfer won three holes during the third nine to keep the match even after the 27th hole, which was highlighted by Scarce making an eagle 3, to even the match on hole 27. Heading to the fourth nine, both golfers made hard-fought pars on hole 28, then Ferguson 3-putted the 29th hole to fall one down, but he rallied with birdies on the 31st and 33rd holes to even the match as Scarce took the 32nd hole with par.

All even with three holes to go, Ferguson’s steady play of two pars ended the match on the 35th hole, making a 2/1 victory.

Scarce grew up playing Eaton Country Club and is currently assistant golf coach at Northeastern High School in Fountain City, Indiana.

Dr. Ferguson is a lifelong Eaton resident and member of ECC. Ferguson also has a Senior Club Championship title at Moraine Country Club in Dayton and a proud history of amateur golf including participation in the 1998 USGA Mid-amateur Championship, which was played at Dayton’s NCR Country Club.

In other ECC golf action: Phil Rea defeated Mike Bolinger and Tim Ditmer defeated Tony Islamovsky in the semifinals of the First Flight, then Rea defeated Ditmer to become the First Flight winner of the Club Championship. Earlier in the week, Doug Haston and Gary Peffly won the Men’s Summer League with Chris and Tim Ditmer placing second, Ferguson, Jeff Manley and Dave Walker third, and Brad and Adam Pitsinger placing third.

Eaton Country Club is a semi-private golf course providing Preble County a recreational golf facility for over 100 years.