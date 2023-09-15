Kentucky man dies in crash

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash which claimed the life of a Kentucky resident on Monday, Sept. 11.

The crash occurred on Ohio 503 at Lexington Road, north of West Alexandria. At approximately 8:33 p.m. on Monday, Preble County Sheriff’s deputies and west Alexandria Fire/EMS units were dispatched to a “two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle,” Sheriff Mike Simpson reported.

The preliminary investigation determined that Roger D. Kinney, 55, of Bronston, Kentucky, was operating a 1980 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on Ohio 503. The motorcycle did not have a working headlight, according to Simpson.

Brent E. Daubenmire, 64, of Brookville, was traveling west on Lexington-Salem Road in a 2006 Ford Explorer and had stopped at the posted stop sign at the intersection with Ohio 503. Daubenmire pulled through the intersection to continue west and his vehicle was struck on the passenger side.

Kinney was transported to Kettering Preble ER in Eaton where he died as a result of his injuries. Kinney was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Simpson said.

The West Alexandria Fire Department, West Alexandria EMS and the West Alexandria Police Department responded to the crash.