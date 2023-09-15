Swap seeds, plants at BBL

BROOKVILLE — There will be a Seed and plant swap at the Brookville Branch Library from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

Plant enthusiasts are invited to bring indoor or outdoor plants, cuttings and/or seeds to swap with others, socialize with fellow plant lovers, then grab some new seeds or plants to take home. There’ll also be a seed harvesting station with supplies for anyone that would like to donate to the branch’s seed library. Chris Blackford, library ISA, describes this free event as a casual and social evening.

“We are planning to more than quadruple the size of the seed catalog, so we will be in desperate need of seed donations of all kinds including vegetables, flowers and herbs,” Blackford said.

There will be index cards available for individual plant identification, however, if individuals would like to bring their own identification cards, they are welcome to do so. The seed catalog will be on hand and available for those who want to borrow from the library.

Brookville hosted a swap this past spring and hosted over 30 attendees who talked plants with each other and swapped almost all of the items brought to the event. Among the participants were folks just starting out and others who’ve had a green thumb for a while, which gave great learning opportunities, according to Blackford. The library is planning to have another plant swap in early May of 2024.

Register online at daytonmetrolibrary.org on the Brookville Branch Events tab, call 937-463-2665, or register in-person at the library. The branch is located at 120 Blue Pride Drive, Brookville.

For more information on this event or other library programs, visit the Brookville Branch Library or daytonmetrolibrary.org.