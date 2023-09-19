Church briefs

‘Souper Supper’

The monthly ‘Souper Supper’ will be held at New Hope Church on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 4-6 p.m. On the menu are chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, salads, desserts and drinks. New Hope Church is located at 5367 U.S. 35 West, Eaton. Cost is free will offering. For more information, call the church at 937-456-2211.

Community Day in Somerville

“Community Day” will be held in Somerville on Saturday, Sept. 23, from noon – 4 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy a day of food, friends, games and fun at the park in downtown Somerville. There will be face painting, a bounce house, lots of vendors, and live music from the singing group “Sojourner.” For more information call 937-671-7245. Community Day is sponsored by Somerville Community Church.

Children’s Ministry In Camden

Hope4KIDS meets on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. at the First Southern Baptist Church of Camden. For K-5th grade, each week the kids will learn the Bible, as well as have some fun doing it. Contact Associate Pastor Cody with questions at [email protected].

Camden Kids for Christ

Northside Chapel First Church of God at 6820 N. Main St. in Camden offers Camden Kids for Christ for students in kindergarten through 6th grade on the third Saturday of each month from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Gospel Light Baptist location change

Gospel Light Baptist Church is currently meeting at William Bruce Elementary School, located at 506B Aukerman Street in Eaton, while its new church building is being built. The public is invited to worship with the Gospel Light church family this Sunday at 9:15 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. For more information go to www.gospellighteaton.org.