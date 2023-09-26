Preble Players present ‘Winnie the Pooh’

Preble Players’ production of Winnie-the-Pooh brought together family, friends, and vendors to the 100 Aker Wood on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17 at the Garber Nature Center in Lewisburg, Preble Players’ production of Winnie-the-Pooh brought together family, friends, and vendors to the 100 Aker Wood on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17 at the Garber Nature Center in Lewisburg,

LEWISBURG — Preble Players’ recent production of Winnie-the-Pooh brought together family, friends, and vendors to the 100 Aker Wood on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16-17.

Directed by Lisa Marling, the cast and crew presented the adaptation of A.A. Milne’s stories at the Garber Nature Center in Lewisburg. Almost 400 people enjoyed the afternoon presentations.

Wild Hearts African Farm shared animals in a meet and greet prior to the show. There were vendors and Curtis Duncan of Lewisburg entertained the crowd with “House at Pooh Corner.”

Preble Players’ next production will be the Fourth Annual Holiday Happening: “A Truly Special Birthday!” at The Joy & Whimsy Depot, 200 W. Dayton Street in Lewisburg, Dec. 9-10. Auditions for the play will be held Saturday, Nov. 11, at 2 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 12, at 2 p.m. at the Depot in Lewisburg.

Contact Lisa Marling at [email protected] for more information.