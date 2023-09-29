Eaton’s parks busy according to report

EATON — Community Development Specialist Leslie Collins provided council with an update on the activities which have been held in the city’s parks, as well as those requiring city permits, during a presentation at the Monday, Sept. 18, Eaton City Council meeting.

According to Collins, they have processed more than 30 parade and assembly permits so far for 2023. Some of the most recent included the Preble County Relay for Life at Seven Mile Park, DEI’s Downtown Saturday Night Car Show, and parades like those held for the Preble County Fair and Preble County Pork Festival. She also noted upcoming permitted events include the Preble County Historical Society tour of Mound Hill Cemetery on Oct. 21, Whispering Christmas Jingle Jog on Wednesday, Nov. 22, and Downtown Eaton Inc.’s White Christmas event which will move back to the Friday after Thanksgiving on Friday, Nov. 24.

Collins also reminded council of the Eaton Parks & Recreation Fall Family Day event which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 14. She noted, Service and Parks Coordinator Zac Wilson had acquired grant funding from the Preble County Development Partnership and TimkenSteel to help fund the event which has expanded from last year’s Halloween Movie Night to include many fall activities including a children’s pumpkin patch, a live concert, large inflatable activities, axe throwing and more.

Along with her update, Collins shared a report on the city’s website and social media insights. She explained that working with Wilson they had added pages for “Parks and Paths” with maps and distances for those who enjoy walking or running in the parks, and for park shelter reservations.

New this year, according to Collins since April the city’s picnic shelters in the parks have been reserved 45 times.

Collins also brought to council future programming to discuss, including the creation of a Military Tribute Banner program often called “Hometown Heroes.” Collins pointed out that the village of Camden, Lewisburg and West Alexandria all have such programs in place.

There would only be approximately 100 spots available on poles outside of downtown on North and South Barron Street. Collins explained that before the program could begin the city would have to make application to AES to acquire permission to utilize the poles. Banner orders would be made on the Military Tribute Banner website and be hung on a first come-first served basis.

According to City Manager Brad Collins, city staff is working on creating the policies needed to make the program work in a city with a much higher population than the villages.

The final item Community Dev. Specialist Collins reported on was the April 8, 2024, solar eclipse. She shared basic info related to the eclipse and the planning for safety and events which is being done on a countywide level. She explained to council that the city could purchase solar eclipse viewing glasses through a sponsorship program with Prevent Blindness Ohio. Officials discussed making the purchase and then making the glasses available for purchase at the city building.

L. Collins also reported she and Wilson will be meeting to discuss what sort of activities the city could promote the afternoon of the eclipse to give people a place to watch the eclipse in a safe location and help in traffic control during the day on April 8.

In other business:

Park Avenue resident Rick Hawley asked council to clarify what “green space” is and what the city intends to do with the acreage behind his house council recently approved purchasing. Officials noted, green space is simply undeveloped land within the municipality, and reported no plans have been made for the property at this time. City Manager Collins noted, residents would be kept informed and be involved whenever discussions/planning began.

Authorization to proceed with the purchase of the 38 acres between Waterworks Park and Seven Mile Park was approved during council’s August meeting.

